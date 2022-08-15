Explosions are heard in Enerhodar - Mayor Orlov

Explosions rang out in occupied Enerhodar. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions are heard in Enerhodar, in the area of the stele and the prayer house. Be extremely careful and leave the streets!" he said.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

On August 15, it became known that the occupiers damaged the equipment of the ZNPP: there is a high risk of spraying radioactive substances and fire.