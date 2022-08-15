During day, marines destroyed enemy IFV and 12 occupants. VIDEO

In the eastern and southern direction, the marines of the Navy inflict losses on the enemy.

This is reported on the page of the Marine Corps Command, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on August 15, in the Donetsk direction, servicemen of military units and marine units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

In the Kherson direction, during reconnaissance in the area of ​​responsibility, the marines inflicted fire damage on the detected objects and equipment of the enemy. Currently, the intelligence units of the marines are collecting information about the probable losses of the Russian occupiers.

At the same time, artillery units struck the concentration of the occupiers' manpower and equipment, as a result of which 12 occupiers and one IFV were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are specified