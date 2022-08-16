Council made decision regarding fire adjusters: they will not be released to court on bail
The Verkhovna Rada has changed the procedure regarding the preventive measure for those correcting enemy fire, now they will not be released on bail.
As Censor.NET informs, People's Deputy from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this on Telegram.
"Now it is impossible to go to court on bail," said the People's Deputy.
He informed that the amendment to draft law No. 7431 was approved by the elected representatives as a whole.
