Guterres in Ukraine will hold talks with Zelensky and Erdogan - Reuters

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will come to Lviv on Thursday, and to Odesa on Friday.

This is stated by Reuters with reference to UN spokesman.

On Thursday, he will hold talks with President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is not clear whether these talks will be held in an online format or whether the Turkish leader will also come to Ukraine.

Guterres' visit to Ukraine will be devoted to a discussion of the "food agreement", the situation with the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the mission from the remand facility in Olenivka.

On August 15, UN Secretary General António Guterres discussed the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu by phone.