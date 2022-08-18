Negotiations between Erdogan and Zelensky have begun in Lviv

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Lviv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to reports, President Erdoğan flew to Polish Rzeszów, and from there traveled to Lviv by land transport.

Erdogan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and other high-ranking officials.

According to the report of the Turkish TV channel A Haber, the negotiations between the President of Turkey Erdogan and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky began at 14:40.

It is assumed that after face-to-face negotiations with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, they will have a tripartite meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

It will be recalled that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv the day before.