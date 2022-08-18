Ukrainian Armed Forces struck occupants in Nova Kakhovka

In the evening of August 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a fire attack on the concentration of occupiers in Nova Kakhovka.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan.

He noted: "Kherson region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Nova Kakhovka once again gave the Russians an enchanting evening. We are waiting for the morning and the count of the destroyed occupiers."