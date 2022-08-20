Russian reconnaissance and fire control radar complex "Zoopark-1" was destroyed - OC "South"

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 17 Russian occupiers, the "Zoopark-1" radar complex, and four units of automobile and armored vehicles in the southern direction.

"The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line. During the day, he tried to improve the tactical position by conducting assaults in the direction of Blahodatne - Partizanske with forces to two amphibious assault detachments with the support of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery. In the evening, he tried to advance to the platoon from Oleksandrivka in the direction of Tavriyske. He had no success, retreated," the message reads.

It is noted that the enemy, limited in movement by land, used the usual tactics of air strikes on positions along the contact line. The Ukrainian defenders have no losses.

The invaders continued to fire at Marрanets with heavy 152 mm artillery, and with "Hrad" they fired at Myrove, the Nikopol region. There are wounded civilians, the building of a social infrastructure institution was destroyed, and five private houses were damaged.

Aviation of the AFU made 11 strikes on enemy positions in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Blahhodatne, Velikopillia, Novopetrivka, Kostromka, Bilohirka, and Bruskinsk.e

