AFU again hit Kakhovka bridge rebuilt by occupants
In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military hit the Kakhovka bridge, which the Russian occupiers had just rebuilt.
This adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Serhii Hlan wrote on his Facebook page, reports Censor.NЕТ.
According to him, the operational command "South" has officially confirmed that the AFU destroyed the occupants' plans to repair and use the Kakhovka bridge.
"We are waiting for the 'opening' of the Antonovsky bridge, which the Russians are telling us about," he noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password