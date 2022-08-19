ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9911 visitors online
News
22 860 23

AFU again hit Kakhovka bridge rebuilt by occupants

гес,міст,каховська

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military hit the Kakhovka bridge, which the Russian occupiers had just rebuilt.

This adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Serhii Hlan wrote on his Facebook page, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, the operational command "South" has officially confirmed that the AFU destroyed the occupants' plans to repair and use the Kakhovka bridge.

"We are waiting for the 'opening' of the Antonovsky bridge, which the Russians are telling us about," he noted.

Watch more: Occupiers showed result of strikes of Armed Forces on bridge near Kakhovska HPP. VIDEO

Author: 

Kakhovka (31) bridge (192) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3061) Khersonska region (2349)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 