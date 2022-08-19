AFU again hit Kakhovka bridge rebuilt by occupants

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military hit the Kakhovka bridge, which the Russian occupiers had just rebuilt.

This adviser to the head of the Kherson regional military administration Serhii Hlan wrote on his Facebook page, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, the operational command "South" has officially confirmed that the AFU destroyed the occupants' plans to repair and use the Kakhovka bridge.

"We are waiting for the 'opening' of the Antonovsky bridge, which the Russians are telling us about," he noted.

