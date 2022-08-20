ENG
On Saturday, occupants shelled 4 communities in Sumy, including from Russian territory - Zhyvytsky

On Saturday, the Russian occupiers shelled 4 communities of the Sumy region, in particular from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by the head of RMA Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

"Burinska community: at almost 3:00 p.m. shelling was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation, probably from barrel artillery - 4 arrivlas. Artillery shelling continued at 5:25 p.m. - 4 more arrivals," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

He also reported on "arrivals" in Bilopolska, Khotynska and Znob-Novgorodska communities.

So, in Bilopolska after 16:00, the enemy hit four times with mortars. From 4:40 p.m., 12 more mines were released.

After 4:30 p.m., 10 shots were fired on the territory of the Khotyn community (initially from a large-caliber machine gun of the Volodymyrov tank).

At 6:15 p.m., the Russians hit the Znob-Novgorodska community 8 times, probably from self-propelled artillery.

Zhyvytskyi added that as a result of the shelling, there were no victims or destruction.

