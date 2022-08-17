ENG
17 "arrivals": Russians shelled village in Sumy region, - Zhyvytsky. PHOTOS

Today, August 17, Russian troops struck a village in the Esman community of the Sumy region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhivytsky.

"The fire was directed from barrel artillery, 17 "arrivals". They hit civilians and civilian objects. In the private sector, windows and fences were damaged. In houses, the walls were pierced by projectile fragments," the message says.

It is noted that the premises of the school and cultural center in the village were destroyed. The power line has been agreed. Information about the victims is being clarified.

