Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian occupier with combat drone. VIDEO

Fighters of the 115th battalion of the 110th separate territorial defense brigade hit the Russian occupier with a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters assume that they may not have been able to eliminate the occupier, but based on the video, he was seriously injured.

