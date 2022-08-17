ENG
Enemy headquarters was destroyed in Lysychansk, - Haidai. VIDEO

In Lysychansk, explosions were recorded in the SSU building, where the occupiers organized the headquarters.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

It is known that, according to preliminary information from the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the former SSU building, where the occupiers organized their headquarters, was destroyed in temporarily occupied Lysychansk. About 100 Russian soldiers were eliminated. Currently, the information is being clarified.

