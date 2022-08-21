ENG
Usyk defeated Joshua in boxing rematch for championship titles

On the night of August 20-21, a rematch took place in the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia between the WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO super heavyweight world champion Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and the former holder of these titles, the British Anthony Joshua.

According to the results of 12 rounds, the judges gave preference to Oleksandr Usyk.

