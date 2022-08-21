More than 43,000 crimes related to invasion of Russian Federation have been registered in Ukraine - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 43,091 crimes related to Russian aggression have been registered.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
29,377 crimes of aggression and war crimes were registered. Of these, 28,251 related to violations of the laws and customs of war, 73 related to planning, preparation or initiation and waging of aggressive war, 28 related to war propaganda, and 1,025 related to others.
In addition, 13,714 crimes against national security were recorded, of which: 9,462 – regarding encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, 1,605 – treason, 1,969 – collaborative activities, 139 – aiding the aggressor state, 64 – sabotage, 475 – others.
