ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7313 visitors online
News
6 563 44

Sweden opposed a total ban on visas for Russians

швеція

The Swedish government wants to see restrictions, but not a complete suspension of visa issuance to Russian citizens.

This was announced by Migration Minister Anders Igeman, reported the Swedish media, informs Censor.NЕТ reffering to UNIAN.

"I think a full stop would be difficult and unfortunate to implement. On the other hand, a strict limitation, for example by abolishing the simplified visa procedure, is what we, Estonia, Finland and others have been striving for in the EU," Igeman noted.

According to the minister, a complete cessation of Russian visas could lead to mistakes.

"We want sanctions to hit Russia's political and economic elite first and foremost. If you impose a complete suspension of visas, it will mean that dissidents or researchers will not be able to come to the EU, and we may still need an exchange with Russia," Igeman said.

Read more: Scholz on banning Schengen visas for Russian citizens: We should not complicate escape from Russian dictatorship

Author: 

visa (104) Sweden (215) Schengen (23)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 