Sweden opposed a total ban on visas for Russians

The Swedish government wants to see restrictions, but not a complete suspension of visa issuance to Russian citizens.

This was announced by Migration Minister Anders Igeman, reported the Swedish media, informs Censor.NЕТ reffering to UNIAN.

"I think a full stop would be difficult and unfortunate to implement. On the other hand, a strict limitation, for example by abolishing the simplified visa procedure, is what we, Estonia, Finland and others have been striving for in the EU," Igeman noted.

According to the minister, a complete cessation of Russian visas could lead to mistakes.

"We want sanctions to hit Russia's political and economic elite first and foremost. If you impose a complete suspension of visas, it will mean that dissidents or researchers will not be able to come to the EU, and we may still need an exchange with Russia," Igeman said.

