In occupied Donetsk, ammunition depot of Russian occupiers explodes. VIDEO

Ammunition is detonated in the warehouse of the Russian occupiers in occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the fire at the warehouse was published on social networks. According to reports in the networks, the detonation began at four in the morning.

explosion (1560) Donetsk (597)
