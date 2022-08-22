In occupied Donetsk, ammunition depot of Russian occupiers explodes. VIDEO
Ammunition is detonated in the warehouse of the Russian occupiers in occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the fire at the warehouse was published on social networks. According to reports in the networks, the detonation began at four in the morning.
