Last day, occupiers made 15 strikes on residential sector of Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Donetsk police have documented 15 Russian strikes on the residential sector.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, during the day, the Russian army shelled 10 settlements. The occupiers destroyed houses, two schools, a mill, and a gas pipeline. There are dead and wounded civilians.

"The cities of Avdiivka, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Chasiv Yar, the town of Tsukuryne, Severny, the villages of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kostyantynivka, Markove, Pryshyb were affected. Russian troops struck the civilian population with aviation, Iskander-K missile systems, and S-300 air defense systems ", rocket salvo systems "Smerch", "Grad", artillery", - the message says.

The rioters destroyed and damaged 31 civilian objects, including 23 residential buildings.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

