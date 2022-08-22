ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7606 visitors online
News War
849 12

Two more ships with grain left ports of Odesa

зерно,порт

On August 22, two ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa through the "grain corridor".

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey on TwitterCensor.NET informs.

"As of this morning, two more ships have left Ukrainian ports," the message reads.

It is noted that "the shipment of grain in Ukrainian ports continues as planned under the control of the Joint Coordination Center."

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders: 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

Earlier it was reported that there are ten ships in the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports that are currently being loaded and are preparing to leave.

Author: 

grain (398) Odeska region (694) port (160) Turkey (580) export (138)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 