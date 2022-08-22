Two more ships with grain left ports of Odesa

On August 22, two ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa through the "grain corridor".

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Turkey on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"As of this morning, two more ships have left Ukrainian ports," the message reads.

It is noted that "the shipment of grain in Ukrainian ports continues as planned under the control of the Joint Coordination Center."

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders: 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

Earlier it was reported that there are ten ships in the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports that are currently being loaded and are preparing to leave.