During day in Donetsk region, occupiers killed 1 civilian, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS
On August 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On August 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian resident of the Donetsk region — in Soledar. 7 more people were injured," the report says.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password