News War
During day in Donetsk region, occupiers killed 1 civilian, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian resident of the Donetsk region — in Soledar. 7 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

shoot out (13872) Donetska region (4026) Pavlo Kyrylenko (373)
