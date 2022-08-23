During day in Donetsk region, occupiers killed 1 civilian, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 22, the Russians killed 1 civilian resident of the Donetsk region — in Soledar. 7 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.