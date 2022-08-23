Finland is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russian Federation, - Prime Minister Marin

According to the head of the government, the Baltic countries should have been listened to more in matters related to Russia and security threats in the region.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, despite the economic difficulties of Europeans due to the rapid increase in energy prices, Europe should be ready to continue and increase the sanctions pressure on Russia. Marin warned that economic growth in Finland would also slow due to uncertainty caused by the war started by Russia, inflation and rising energy prices.

Finland slows down the issuance of tourist visas, but considers the introduction of humanitarian visas, for example, for family reunions, that is, so that Russians can travel to meet their relatives living in Finland. According to the head of the government, such a step is an indirect method of influencing the leadership of the Russian Federation.

"I will say it bluntly: we are slowing down the issuance of visas so that they are not issued as before. The arrival of tourists is a problem that needs to be solved," said Marin.

According to her, Finland and Western countries should provide all possible support to Ukraine and introduce tough sanctions against Russia.

She also said that in the past decades, Finland should have listened more to the opinions of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in matters related to Russia and security threats in the region.