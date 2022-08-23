Baltic countries, Poland and Finland may ban entry of Russian tourists, - head of MFA of Lithuania Landsbergis

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which share a border with Russia, may ban Russian tourists from entering their countries if the restrictions are not implemented at the level of the European Union.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Reuters with reference to the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis.

"I spoke with the ministers of all these countries... I don't see big differences in political terms," the minister explained.

"Russian tourists should not be in the European Union... Their country is committing genocide (in Ukraine. - Ed.)," added Landsbergis.

According to the publication, on August 29, EU foreign ministers are to discuss a European-wide ban on issuing visas to citizens of Russia.

