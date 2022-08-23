The worst-case scenario of the war is already beyond, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that Ukraine has already crossed the border when the "worst-case scenario" of war with Russia could have been expected.

It was stated by Reznikov in interview with CNN, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainian Truth.

When asked if the Russian-Ukrainian war was at an impasse, the minister said that the "worst-case scenario" of events in Ukraine is already behind us.

Reznikov believes that Ukraine is on the verge of a "new phase" of the war because it is launching a counteroffensive in a different direction.

"We are at the stage of stabilization on the battlefield with a small movement of units, and we have formed a lot of good deterrents there," Reznikov said.