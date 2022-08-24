ENG
Russian Federation has reduced naval grouping in Black Sea, - OC "South"

The Russian naval group in the Black Sea has reduced its presence.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

It is reported that the ship group of the enemy fleet has been reduced to 10 maneuvering units along the Crimean coast.

Among them are 4 missile carriers, one of which is underwater, equipped with 28 Kalibr missiles, ready for a missile strike on the entire territory of Ukraine.

