"Lithuania is always with you": Nauseda congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day

The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda congratulated Ukraine on the 31st anniversary of Independence.

As Censor.NET informs, Gitanas Nauseda wrote about this on Twitter.

"Today, Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, and it also marks half a year since the start of the Russian war. We wish strength to Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian nation, which is fighting for freedom with incredible courage, defiance, and dignity. Lithuania is always with you!" - he noted.

The LRT publication quoted the speech of the President of Lithuania on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine.

"We will continue to mobilize the partners of the democratic international community to provide continuous, long-term, and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and increase pressure on the aggressor. We will be with Ukraine until victory. Together with the entire international community, we are ready to help implement the plan to restore Ukraine," the president said.

Read more: Lukashenko cynically congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, wishing "peaceful sky"

Nauseda also noted that he highly appreciates the fact that even in the conditions of war, Ukraine is resolutely following the path of reforms. He assured that Lithuania will continue to be the voice of Ukraine in Europe in order to achieve the country's accession to the European Union as soon as possible.