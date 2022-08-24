Lukashenko cynically congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, wishing "peaceful sky"

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. In his address, he cynically wished our country a "peaceful sky".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Lukashenko's press service.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundation of sincere good-neighborly relations between the peoples of the two countries. Belarus will continue to advocate for the preservation of harmony and the development of friendly and mutually respectful contacts at all levels," said the self-proclaimed "president".

In addition, in his greeting, Lukashenko, who allowed Russians from the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine with missiles, wished our people "a peaceful sky, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a dignified life."

However, Lukashenko did not mention his tacit agreement to use the territory of the Republic of Belarus as a springboard for strikes on Ukraine.

Read more: Threat from direction of Belarus is only increasing, Russian Federation wants to use army of Republic of Belarus as "cannon fodder", - Butusov