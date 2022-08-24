Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 120 million euros, - Minister of Defense Anushauskas

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that the military aid provided to Ukraine is estimated at more than 120 million euros, and the total amount of support will exceed 500 million euros.

Anushauskas said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"We provide what we can give: what we have or can order from our manufacturers. If we are talking about financial indicators, then the military support of Lithuania is more than 120 million euros. If we talk about the total amount of aid, not only military, but also economic, financial, humanitarian, including aid to refugees - this year it will cross the threshold of half a billion euros," Anushauskas said.

He also emphasized that Lithuania accepts Ukrainian wounded. From May to the end of August, more than a hundred Ukrainian servicemen, who were delivered under the program of the Ministry of Defense, received rehabilitation in Lithuania. Lithuanian doctors help treat patients in Ukraine.

In April-May, the Lithuanian government offered Ukraine two dozen courses that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use to train specialists. Currently, five of them have already been activated and the Ukrainian military is undergoing training. By October inclusive, Lithuania will train about 150 specialists in various military professions. At the same time, some military specialties have a very narrow profile. 15 Lithuanian instructors will go to Britain to train the Ukrainian military there.