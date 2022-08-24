ENG
Armed Forces destroyed enemy’s ammunition depot in Tokmak. MAP

On the night of August 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered a precise strike on an enemy ammunition depot in occupied Tokmak.

This was reported in the Kugushum territorial community, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, immediately after midnight, the temporarily occupied Tokmak of the Zaporizhzhia region congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day with bright fireworks: previously, it was known about the accurate hitting of Russian ammunition," the message says.

Zaporizka region (1171) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2864)
