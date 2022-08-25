Unblocking export of metal products through sea ports will help strengthen hryvnia exchange rate, - Buryachenko

The inclusion of metal products in the list of export goods subject to the international agreement on the "grain corridor" will help improve the state of the Ukrainian economy and strengthen the hryvnia exchange rate.

Candidate of political sciences, executive director of the International Association of Small Communities Oleksii Buriachenko stated this, Censor.NET informs.

"The expansion of the grain agreement will only be a plus for us - it will help stabilize the Ukrainian economy. And given the limited capacity of road and rail transport, the unblocking of sea ports can really greatly improve our financial situation in Ukraine and strengthen the hryvnia," the expert emphasized.

He also noted that during the recent tripartite talks in Lviv between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkish President Recep Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, issues regarding the operation of the grain corridor were also raised.

"They talked about increasing grain exports and expanding the range of export products covered by the agreement. This will make the hryvnia stronger and stabilize inflationary processes," Buryachenko emphasized.

As you know, Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka announced that Ukraine has started negotiations with international partners regarding the extension of the "grain agreement" to other export positions - in particular, to metal products. In turn, "Ukrmetalurgprom" stated that the resumption of sea exports of metal and ore will provide an additional flow of more than half a billion dollars to the country - this will contribute to the stabilization of the hryvnia exchange rate and will allow maintaining the currency corridor within the range of UAH 33-36/$.