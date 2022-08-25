Ukrainian heart breaks at the Pope’s words - Kuleba about Dugina

Ukrainian heart breaks at the Pope’s words

As informs Censor.NЕТ, referring to Interfax-Ukraine, such a statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"To be honest, I will say that the Ukrainian heart breaks at the words of the Pope. It was unfair," Kuleba said at a news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Kiev on Thursday.

Kuleba noted that the Foreign Ministry has carefully read the full quote from Pope Francis and decided to invite the apostolic nuncio to express Ukraine's disappointment with the Pontiff's words.

"The very invitation of the nuncio to the Ministry is a case quite unprecedented and speaks for itself," stressed the Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Pope Francis commented on the murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, one of the "Russian world's" ideologues, and noted that "the innocent pay for war".

