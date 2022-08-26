377 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 733 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,110 children have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 26, 2022, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 377 children were killed and more than 733 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"On August 25, a 17-year-old teenager died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the city of Orikhov, the Zaporizhzhia region," the message reads.

It is noted that the most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 42.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.