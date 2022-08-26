Enemy continues to focus efforts on establishing full control over territory of Donetsk region and restoring combat capability of defeated units

Operational information as of 6:00 p.m. 08262022 regarding the Russian invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"One hundred and eighty-fourth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiv regions, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy used barrel artillery to shell civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Seredyna Buda, Shevchenkove, Katerynivka, and Vilne settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers continue to conduct hostilities in order to maintain the occupied borders. Shelling was carried out from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery near Varvarivka, Udy, Slatyne, Petrivka, Borschova, Velyki Prokhody, Pischany, Rusky Tyshky, Shestakove, Slobozhansky, Andriivka, and Husarivka. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Mospanove, Pervomaiske, and Bayrak. Conducted aerial reconnaissance in the areas of Pytomnyk, Cherkaska Lozova, and Shestakove settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to resume the offensive in the direction of the village of Barvinkove. Shelling was recorded near Chepil, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne and Kostiantynivka. Airstrikes near Brazhivka and Zalyman. He led an offensive battle in the direction of Karnaukhivka, had no success, and withdrew. Conducted aerial reconnaissance in the area of ​​Novaya Dmytrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Tetyanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Zvanivka and Hryhorivka settlements. Carried out airstrikes near Spirne and Siversk.

Conducted aerial reconnaissance near Tatyanivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS in the areas of Tikhonivka, Vasiukivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Shumy settlements. Used aviation for strikes near Yakovlivka and Kodem.

The occupiers tried to conduct assaults in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, and Kodema, but were unsuccessful.

In the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Oleksandropol, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Netaylovy, Halytsynivka, Nevelske, Opytne, and Mariinka. Airstrikes near Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka.

The invaders tried to improve their tactical position in the direction of the settlement of Nevelske, but were repulsed and retreated.

Artillery shelling was recorded near Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Pavlivka, and Volodymyrivka in the Novopavlivsk direction. The districts of Volodymyrivka and Novomykhailivka were hit by enemy aircraft.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Velikomykhailivka, Novosilka, Vremivka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Poltavka, Orihiv, and Mala Tokmachka. Carried out airstrikes near Olhivskyi and Huliaipole.

In the Southern Buzka direction, the enemy continued shelling the areas of Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih, Lupareve, Prybuzke, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohrihorivka, Partizanske, Chervona Dolyna, Velyke Artakove, Kvitneve, Ivanivka, Potemkine, Trudoliubivka, Blahodatne, Tavriiske, Pervomaiske, Shyroke and Polyana. Air strikes tried to destroy important infrastructure facilities in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Lozove, and Holgyne settlements.

Our units continue to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire missions in the designated directions and inflict losses on the occupiers in close combat.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!", the message reads.