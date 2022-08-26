In Berdiansk, car with collaborator Kolesnikov, who worked in "Traffic police" created by occupiers, was blown up - Bratchuk

A collaborator’s car was blown up in Berdiansk.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a collaborator's car was blown up in occupied Berdiansk. According to preliminary data, the "deputy" appointed by the occupiers to the head of the local traffic police, Oleksandr Kolesnikov, was injured. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Earlier it was reported that more than two dozen explosions were recorded in Crimea within two weeks. An interactive map of explosions on the occupied peninsula has been created.