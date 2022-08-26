ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12048 visitors online
News War
23 759 39

In Berdiansk, car with collaborator Kolesnikov, who worked in "Traffic police" created by occupiers, was blown up - Bratchuk

бердянськ

A collaborator’s car was blown up in Berdiansk.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a collaborator's car was blown up in occupied Berdiansk. According to preliminary data, the "deputy" appointed by the occupiers to the head of the local traffic police, Oleksandr Kolesnikov, was injured. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Read more: 21 infiltration camps where Ukrainians are held and tortured have been discovered in occupied Donetsk region, - Yale University study

Earlier it was reported that more than two dozen explosions were recorded in Crimea within two weeks. An interactive map of explosions on the occupied peninsula has been created.

Author: 

Berdyansk (114) explosion (1498) Zaporizka region (1181) partisans (72) collaboration (160)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 