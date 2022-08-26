ENG
News War
Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed to UNESCO due to threats of rashists to take children from occupied territories, - Nikolenko

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on UNESCO to respond to the threats of rashists to parents in the temporarily occupied territories to send their children to orphanages if they do not enroll them in schools.

This was announced on Twitter by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Faced with resistance, Russia is threatening parents in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to send their children to orphanages if they do not enroll them in Russian-captured schools. Moscow is using education as a tool of oppression. We call on UNESCO to urgently respond to this crime," the message reads.

We will remind you that it was previously reported that the Rashists threaten to deprive the residents of occupied Mariupol and Melitopol of their parental rights if they do not agree to send their children to occupation schools.

Read more: Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones and can use them in war against Ukraine, - Associated Press

