U.S. Embassy urges Americans not to visit Ukraine on Rosh Hashanah

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to USA Embassy.

The Embassy reminded that it suspended consular services after the Russian invasion. The State Department advises U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine. And those who are in the country should leave it safely or exercise caution because of the possibility of military attacks.

If U.S. citizens ignore the recommendations, they should take the following steps:

Make a will and list insurance beneficiaries;

Discuss with family members a care/guardianship plan for children, pets, possessions, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc;

Leave DNA samples with a health care provider;

Develop a personal safety plan;

Register your trip with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP);

Prepare an emergency plan;

Avoid demonstrations and crowds

This year, Rosh Hashanah is celebrated September 25-27. Before the war, thousands of Hasidic pilgrims used to visit the grave of Tzaddik Nachman in Uman (Cherkassy Oblast), considered a shrine to the Hasidic believers, to celebrate the Jewish New Year.