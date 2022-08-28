Rashists fired at border of Chernihiv region, cows were injured, house caught fire, - RMA

The Russian occupiers again shelled Semenivsk community in Chernihiv region.

This was announced by the head of RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, August 28, after 12:00 p.m., the Russians shelled the border of the Semenivska community.

A herd of cows of a local agricultural enterprise was injured. A house on the outskirts of the border village also caught fire due to shelling," the report said.

