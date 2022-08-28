Rashists fired at border of Chernihiv region, cows were injured, house caught fire, - RMA
The Russian occupiers again shelled Semenivsk community in Chernihiv region.
This was announced by the head of RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, August 28, after 12:00 p.m., the Russians shelled the border of the Semenivska community.
A herd of cows of a local agricultural enterprise was injured. A house on the outskirts of the border village also caught fire due to shelling," the report said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password