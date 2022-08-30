Russia withdraws all fighter jets from Crimea, - Business Insider

After a series of attacks on bases in occupied Crimea, Russia is withdrawing all its fighter jets from the peninsula.

This is written by the American publication Вusiness Insider, Censor.NET reports.

The publication refers to a secret NATO report, according to which the Russians have already transferred six Su-35S and four MiG-31BMs from Crimea to the Russian Federation.

Insider reports that the transfer of these aircraft from the front line could make it difficult for Russia to use them in the war against Ukraine.

At the time of publication of the report, 32 Russian fighter jets remained at Belbek airfield near occupied Sevastopol, which is Russia's main airfield "providing support in southern Ukraine and the Black Sea". These are mainly Su-27 Flanker J, as well as a small number of Su-35S and MiG-31BM.

The message says that this number is not enough to maintain the same level of air support in the region.

Also, as Business Insider writes, Russia has increased the number of surface-to-air missiles in Crimea to protect itself from strikes by Ukrainian drones or drones.