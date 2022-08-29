Occupiers are forming "commissions" in Mariupol to hold "referendum", - Andriushchenko

The invaders stepped up preparations for holding a so-called "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation in captured Mariupol.

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of the city, writes about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to our information, a new fantasy instruction has arrived from the Kremlin - to go to the border of the Donetsk region by September 15. Therefore, preparations for the "referendum" have been renewed. They are trying to form 4 election commissions - so far without success," he writes.

According to him, the occupying "authorities" are mass-calling Mariupol residents with the question of whether they are going to "vote".

The date of the "referendum" is not mentioned by the invaders, as before.

