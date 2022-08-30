ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces again struck Antonov Bridge in occupied Kherson

Armed forces again struck the Antonov Bridge in the Kherson region on Tuesday, August 30.

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhiy Khlan reported this in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Kherson. Another hit on the Antonov bridge! It looks like it's the final chord," Khlan wrote.

