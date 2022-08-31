During day, Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 30, the Russians killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On August 30, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Klishchiivka, 1 in Bakhmut, and 1 in Korsunivka. 2 more people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.