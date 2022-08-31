Powerful explosions are reported in Kherson. VIDEO

Today, August 31, powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Kherson.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by "Suspilne".

"The sounds of powerful explosions are heard in Kherson," the message reads.

Official sources have not yet commented on the situation in the temporarily occupied city. Local telegram channels report on the work of enemy air defense. It is noted that the Antonivsky bridge is again up in smoke.

Watch more: Fighters of 110th Territorial Defense Brigade destroyed Russian IFV-3 and its crew near Novodarivka. VIDEO