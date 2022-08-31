Russian missile that was aimed at Kharkiv struck Belgorod.. VIDEO
On the evening of August 31, when the Russians launched missiles at Kharkiv from Belgorod, one of the missiles fell and exploded near the launch site.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks users.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password