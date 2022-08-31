ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11402 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
58 206 84

Russian missile that was aimed at Kharkiv struck Belgorod.. VIDEO

On the evening of August 31, when the Russians launched missiles at Kharkiv from Belgorod, one of the missiles fell and exploded near the launch site.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by social networks users.

Author: 

Kharkiv (1245) Belgorod (219)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 