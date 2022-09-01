In southern direction, AFU destroyed more than 200 occupiers, enemy equipment and 6 ammunition depots, - OC "South"

On the southern lines of defense, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 200 Russians, 6 warehouses of enemy ammunition, military equipment, and weapons of the invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".-

The enemy launched an airstrike on the Bereznehuvate with a pair of Ka-52 helicopters. There were no casualties.

During August 31, the enemy launched a fire attack from heavy barrel artillery in Kryvy Rih and Nikopol districts. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. There are no victims among the civilian population.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 24 strikes on the enemy's concentration points, its forces and means, command and support posts, logistics centers, transport routes, and combat positions.

Also, missile and artillery units, within the framework of fire missions, struck control points of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare stations, radar, rocket salvo fire systems, and enemy air defense means.

Keeping the Kakhovka and Dariivka bridges under close fire control precluded their use by the enemy to pull up equipment and ammunition.

"The hits are effective, the damage is significant. The pontoon crossing set up by the occupiers in the Dariivka area has been destroyed," the message reads.

According to OC "South", as a result of the firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy reduced its presence by 201 people, 12 T-72 tanks, and 18 units of armored vehicles.

"Solntsepek" heavy flamethrower system, "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system, 5 "Msta-B" howitzers, " Akatsia" self-propelled howitzer, 2 self-propelled gun mounts, and 3 mobile mortars were successfully destroyed.

In addition, 6 enemy ammunition depots in the Berislavsk, Genichesk, and Kherson districts, as well as the command posts of the 331st Paratrooper and 56th Paratrooper Regiments of the enemy troops, were liquidated.

