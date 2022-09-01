Decoupling in Ukraine will be "in near future," - Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, who calls himself the president of Belarus, said during an open history lesson at schools and universities that the war in Ukraine will end soon, and he is confident that Russia cannot lose it

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "Ukrinform"

"There is a conflict brewing there between the president and the military. Only the military can put the issue squarely and say, 'No, let's negotiate, because Ukraine will be wiped off the face of the earth,'" Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko convinced Belarusian schoolchildren and students that "Ukraine is being divided." According to him, the Poles are interested in the western territories of the country.

In this regard, Lukashenko believes that the denouement of the conflict will already be "in the near future".

Lukashenko hopes that the situation in Ukraine now depends not on the President, but on the military: according to him, they see the "futility" of the situation.

"Russia cannot be defeated there. And I and many Belarusians support Russia in this respect," he stressed.