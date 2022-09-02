Scholz’s party demands "peaceful initiatives" from him - Spiegel

According to Spiegel, deputies from the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which includes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, demanded from the government "more activity in putting forward diplomatic peace initiatives."

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Liga.net.

During the conference of the SPD parliamentary faction in Dresden, several participants spoke in favor of a "peace initiative from the SPD" to end the war in Ukraine. The idea was voiced by a member of the faction in the Bundestag, Bernd Westphal.

Westphal believes that "human suffering, destroyed infrastructure and loss of well-being should push for smarter solutions."

Ralf Stegner, who spoke in support of this proposal, demanded "not to reduce the solution of the problem to the issue of arms supply" and "to use diplomatic and political tools more widely."

A member of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, in a comment for Spiegel, distanced himself from the statements of fellow party members and reminded that Germany made enough diplomatic efforts to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, but Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not want peace then and does not want it now. Roth emphasized that "Putin is trying to delegitimize support for Ukraine by dividing our society."