Russians shelled Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, landed near school, Terekhov

The Russians shelled the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv at night, the landing was near the school.

As Censor.NET informs, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"There was a rocket attack in the Novobavarsky district at night. It landed near one of the schools in Kharkiv. There were no casualties. Windows were broken in the school," the report says.

