Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 49 050 thousand people, 235 aircraft, 2034 tanks and 4 403 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 3, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 49,050.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 03.09 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 49,050 (+350) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2,034 (+25) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4,404 (+37) units,

artillery systems - 1,134 (+8) units,

MLRS - 293 (+4) units,

air defense equipment - 153 (+0) units,

aircraft - 235 (+1) units,

helicopters - 205 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 864 (+11),

cruise missiles - 203 (+5),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3268 (+21) units,

special equipment - 105 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kryvy Rih areas," the General Staff added.

