Turkey can become mediator in situation with ZNPP, - Erdogan

In a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that his country can act as a mediator in the situation with the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is occupied by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the office of the Turkish leader, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed the implementation of the "grain agreement" and expressed their determination to continue the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey in accordance with the plans, the report said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan, among other issues, touched on the visit of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Erdogan emphasized Russia's constructive role in the organization of the IAEA mission at the ZNPP," the press service of the Russian President reported.

