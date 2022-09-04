ENG
Explosions rang out in occupied Simferopol. VIDEO

News

On the night of September 3-4, explosions rang out in occupied Simferopol.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Information about the explosions was received around 11:00 p.m. Residents of the temporarily occupied Simferopol write en masse that they heard explosions and hope that it was the work of Russian air defense.

"Maybe the anti-aircraft defense is working: shots are heard in the area of the Crimean partisans in Simferopol," local publications write.

The mass media note that this is not the first "cotton" in Simferopol on September 3. "Claps" were heard there around 11 in the morning.

