Russian troops shelled two districts of Kharkiv: there are wounded

On Sunday evening, Russian troops shelled two districts of Kharkiv, two people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov and the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers struck the Kholodnohirsky and Novobavarsky districts of Kharkiv. At this moment, doctors have hospitalized 2 people, the condition of the injured is average. To the attention of the residents of the city of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters as much as possible!" - Synehubov said.

In turn, Terekhov said that the private sector was affected in the Novobavarvsky district. Several private houses and a high-rise building nearby were damaged.