It’s difficult, but we’ll get through this heating season, - Schmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmigal said that Ukraine has about 13 billion cubic meters of gas in storage and more than 2 million tons of coal, which gives hope for a difficult but stable passing of heating season.

It was stated by him at the briefing in Berlin, reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"In fact, today we already have about 13 billion cubic meters of gas in our storage facilities, which is more than we had in any other season. We have more than 2 million tons of coal accumulated today. This gives us hope for a difficult, but stable passing of this heating season," said Schmyhal.

Difficult season will be because of the military risks, said the Prime Minister. "It's obvious, we all understand that, we are preparing for it," and not only by storing gas and coal, he said.

According to Shmyhal, "the gas reserves that we have, our production plus LNG-terminals in Europe, plus agreements with the Nordic countries, plus agreements with our other partners give us confidence today that we will overcome this heating season.